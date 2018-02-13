Carnival Expands Shorepower Facility at Long Beach Cruise Terminal

Long Beach: bigger ships can use shorepower (file image/pixabay)

An expanded shorepower facility has been incorporated into cruise operator Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) refurbishment of its Long Beach cruise terminal.

The expanded facility means that larger ships will be able to access the local electricity grid while docked, cruise industry news provider cruisecritic reports.

By switching to shorepower emissions from cruise ships, which require power when docked, are reduced.

Using shorepower can also be referred to as cold-ironing.

CCL has been based at the US West Coast port since 2003.