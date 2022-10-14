BUNKER JOBS: TORM Seeks Bunker Purchase Manager in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in TORM's Houston office. Image Credit: TORM

Products tanker firm TORM is seeking to hire a bunker purchase manager in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of the bunker industry, and preferably at least three years of experience of bunker purchasing in the Americas, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Optimization of TCE results through optimization of the total cost of bunkering with a special focus on all vessels calling ports in North and South America

Development and contract management of any bunker purchase contracts

Handling possible bunker disputes and claims and pursuing new business opportunities in the bunker market

Coordination of all matters with the Technical Division and Tanker Operations in connection with bunker purchase and bunker delivery

Implement new industry rules and regulation relevant to the Bunkers department

Develop and maintain statistics, benchmarks and quality reports

For more information, click here.