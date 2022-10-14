BUNKER JOBS: TORM Seeks Bunker Purchase Manager in Houston

Friday October 14, 2022

Products tanker firm TORM is seeking to hire a bunker purchase manager in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a good understanding of the bunker industry, and preferably at least three years of experience of bunker purchasing in the Americas, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Optimization of TCE results through optimization of the total cost of bunkering with a special focus on all vessels calling ports in North and South America
  • Development and contract management of any bunker purchase contracts
  • Handling possible bunker disputes and claims and pursuing new business opportunities in the bunker market
  • Coordination of all matters with the Technical Division and Tanker Operations in connection with bunker purchase and bunker delivery
  • Implement new industry rules and regulation relevant to the Bunkers department
  • Develop and maintain statistics, benchmarks and quality reports

