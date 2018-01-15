Petrobras Adds 7 New Bunker Barges in Santos

Petrobras has added seven new bunker barges at the Brazilian port of Santos. File Image / Pixabay

Petrobras has added a seven new double-hull barges to its operations in Santos, the supplier announced Monday.

"These new barges have arrived to improve the delivering bunker services in the port of Santos and they will definitively speed up our operations, increase the delivery services as well as reduce the waiting time," the company said in an emailed note.

The new fleet includes six IFO barges with capacities ranging from 1,700 metric tonnes (mt) to 5,600 mt that all have a pumping capacity of 400 cubic metres per hour.

The seventh bunkering vessel is an MGO barge with a 700 mt capacity and 300 cubic metres per hour pumping capacity.