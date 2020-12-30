Ecuador Lands Fuel oil Export Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ecuador: fuel export. File Image / Pixabay.

Ecuador's state-owned oil firm, Petroeuador, is to supply just under 1 million barrels of heavy fuel oil to a commodities trading house.

The deal comprising 950,000 barrels of fuel oil no 6 and has been agreed with Glencore. The material will be exported to the US in five consignments, according to regional news provider bnamericas.

While heavy fuel oil with a high suflur content is no longer the go-to bunker fuel for the global shipping fleet, a sizeable portion of that fleet continues to use the grade with the addition of emissions abatement equipment.

The global standard for the sulfur content of fuel oil fell from 3.5% to 0.5% at the beginning of the year.

As well as ships, fuel oil is also used in power generation.