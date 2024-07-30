US-Based Turn Services to Acquire Bunker Supplier Marine Fueling Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The acquisition is expected to close by the middle of August. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime services firm Turn Services has announced plans to acquire Texas-based bunker supplier Marine Fueling Service Inc.

The acquisition is expected to close by the middle of August, Turn Services said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Marine Fueling Service has 65 years of history in the Golden Triangle area and the Intracostal Waterway in Texas.

"The acquisition of Marine Fueling Service marks a significant milestone for Turn Services," Mario Muñoz, president of Turn Services, said in the statement.

"We are excited to expand our capabilities and continue delivering top-notch services to our clients in the Golden Triangle area and beyond.

"The acquisition of MFS is the latest step in our strategy to expand our footprint along the Gulf Coast shipping corridor. Like Turn Services, MFS has a long and storied history of providing safe and efficient marine transportation services to barge line customers.

"Therefore, the acquisition is a perfect fit as we continue focusing on our core business services. I'd like to thank the Bean family for entrusting us to carry forward the business they built spanning several generations."