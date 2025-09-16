OceanPact and Vast Begin HVO Biofuel Trial at Brazil's Açu Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trials seek to determine the feasibility of using HVO-based biofuels on OceanPact vessels. Image Credit: Vast

OceanPact and terminal operator Vast Infraestrutura have started trials of HVO-based biofuels at the Port of Açu in Brazil.

The first bunkering took place on September 8 at Vast’s Açu Liquid Terminal (TLA), supplying OceanPact vessels operating at the company’s T-Oil transhipment terminal, Vast said in a statement last week.

The project is designed to test the feasibility of partially or fully replacing conventional marine fuels with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO)- based biofuels in offshore operations.

"The TLA will provide the necessary infrastructure to enhance the use of biofuels, in addition to functioning as a hub to store and move a diverse range of liquids," Adriano Lima, Sustainability Director at Vast Infraestrutura, said.

|The signed agreement reinforces our strategic position for the national logistics chain and our relevant role in the decarbonization of the maritime sector.”

The biofuel bunkering will be carried out at Vast's Açu Liquid Terminal.

In April, Vast supplied the first HVO biofuel stem to a tugboat.