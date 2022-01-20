BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Glander's office in Florida. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Florida office.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial understanding and the ability to negotiate and close deals, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establishing good relationships within the industry

Driving sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit

Advising customers based on technical and business insights

Acquiring new business and optimizing existing large accounts

Planning and conducting customer meetings

Developing and refining sales tactics and strategies

Gaining knowledge within the industry

For more information, click here.