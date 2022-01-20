BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Florida

Thursday January 20, 2022

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Florida office.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial understanding and the ability to negotiate and close deals, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Establishing good relationships within the industry
  • Driving sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit
  • Advising customers based on technical and business insights
  • Acquiring new business and optimizing existing large accounts
  • Planning and conducting customer meetings
  • Developing and refining sales tactics and strategies
  • Gaining knowledge within the industry

For more information, click here.

