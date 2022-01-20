Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Florida
Thursday January 20, 2022
The successful candidate will join Glander's office in Florida. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering
Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Florida office.
The company is looking for candidates with a strong commercial understanding and the ability to negotiate and close deals, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Establishing good relationships within the industry
- Driving sales activities and client relations leading to long lasting revenue and profit
- Advising customers based on technical and business insights
- Acquiring new business and optimizing existing large accounts
- Planning and conducting customer meetings
- Developing and refining sales tactics and strategies
- Gaining knowledge within the industry
For more information, click here.