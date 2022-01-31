AmmPower to Develop Ammonia Plant at Port of South Louisiana

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia could take up a significant share of global bunker demand in the coming decades. File Image / Pixabay

Toronto-based energy firm AmmPower is set to develop a green hydrogen and ammonia plant at the Port of South Louisiana with a view to selling the output as bunker fuel.

The company has signed a letter of intent to build the facility, with production of up to 4,000 mt/day of green ammonia, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"We have known since the inception of this company that green ammonia was the future of the shipping industry and green energy movement," Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, said in the statement.

"Striking such a formative deal with one of the largest ports in the world is validation of that vision.

"We could not be more fortunate to work with the incredible people at Port of South Louisiana, one of the largest tonnage ports in the western hemisphere.

"This initiative allows the Port of South Louisiana, being the largest energy transfer port in the United States, to move towards green hydrogen and ammonia in a robust manner. Indeed, POSL is not only one of the largest ports in the world, but will now have the infrastructure to support any oceangoing vessels that require green ammonia for fuel."

Ammonia is widely assumed to be likely to take up a large share in the future marine energy mix as the shipping industry bears down on its carbon emissions, but more research and development into how it can safely be used will be needed before shipping companies start to order ammonia-fuelled tonnage.