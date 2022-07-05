Portland Mulls Halt on Growth in Fossil Fuel Terminal Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Portland leaders will discuss the issue next on July 21, and may take a final vote then. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Portland, Oregon are looking at limiting the growth of fossil fuel terminal capacity in their area.

City leaders are considering a zoning code change to ban the construction of new fossil fuel terminals and to prevent the city's 11 existing terminals from adding fossil fuel tank capacity, local news provider Oregon Public Broadcasting reported last week.

Supporters of the change cite the need to reduce the region's greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the risk of oil spills caused by earthquakes, as prompting the move.

City leaders will discuss the issue next on July 21, and may take a final vote then.

Previous attempts at a similar policy were made in 2016 and 2019, according to the report.