Reducing Hull Drag Holds Promise of Fuel Savings

Ships experience resistance moving in water. File image/Pixabay.

Researchers in the United States are looking at reducing the impact of water resistance by using a layer of air underneath a ship's hull.

The idea, which is not new in shipping, deploys a layer of air under the ship's hull to reduce the drag on the ship thereby generating energy savings for the operator.

A hydrofoil has been used at Washington State University to control air supply, according to a report by the Daily Evergreen. Multiple air injections points are also possible, it said.

The principles in play belong more to the realm of mechanical engineering than the application of hi-tech solutions.

The project attracted a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, the report said