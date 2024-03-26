Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Being Struck by Container Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the incident. File Image / Pixabay

A section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed, sending multiple vehicles into the water, after being struck by a container ship.

The incident happened at about 1:30 AM Baltimore time, with a large explosion reported as the ship collided with the bridge, news agency AP reported on Tuesday.

The ship appears to have been the 9,962 TEU Singapore-flagged boxship Dali, controlled by Grace Ocean Investment.

Video footage of the incident appears to show a loss of power on the ship and black smoke rising from it before the vessel struck one of the bridge's support columns.

Emergency responders are searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, according to the report.

Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the incident.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has declared a major traffic alert, diverting all vehicles away from the area.

The Baltimore City Fire Department has characterised the incident as a 'developing mass casualty event'.