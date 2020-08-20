CPC Lowers MGO Sulfur Content at Keelung

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MGO sulfur content is dropping in Keelung. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier CPC Corporation is set to lower the sulfur content of the marine gasoil (MGO) it offers at the Taiwanese port of Keelung.

From now on the company will supply 0.1% sulfur MGO at Keelung, it said in an emailed note to customers Thursday, where previously the product it offered had 0.5% sulfur content.

The company plans to continue offering 0.5% sulfur MGO at the ports of Kaohsiung, Suao and Hualien, it said.

Since the start of 2020 CPC has limited its supply of 380 CST fuel oil to Kaohsiung to meet changing demand as most buyers now require 0.50% sulfur fuels.