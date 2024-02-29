TotalEnergies Completes First Digital Bunker Operation With MOL

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made to the car carrier Swallow Ace in Singapore on February 2. File Image / Pixabay

France's TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has completed its first digital bunker operation with Japanese shipping firm MOL.

The two companies carried out the bunker operation using Bunkerchain's e-BDN system, TotalEnergies said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The delivery was made to the car carrier Swallow Ace in Singapore on February 2.

"We are really proud of this achievement which not only improves the efficiency of our bunkering operations but ensures our processes are fit for purpose as the shipping industry transitions to a decarbonized future," Louise Tricoire, vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said in the statement.

"This operation keeps us ahead of regulatory requirements in Singapore and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability in the maritime sector and our approach to supporting our customers in their operations."