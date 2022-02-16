Singapore to Expand Marine Services Along Digital Path

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: digital path. File Image / Pixabay.

Digitalisation and expanding its services sector will form the basis of Singapore's growth as a maritime centre, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has said.

Annoucing Transformation for Growth as the theme of Singapore's Maritime Week, MPA chief executive Caroline Yang told the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) that the working partnership between the two organisations has underpinned the work towards the digitalisation in the maritime sphere.

"The SSA and MPA have been close partners on many digital transformation fronts through initiatives such as the Maritime Digitalisation Playbook, Electronic Bills of Lading and Digital Bunkering," Yang said.

"SSA's Digital Transformation Committee has set up a sub-committee to work with the innovation ecosystem such as PIER71 to support the growth of marine tech start-ups," she added.

The executive noted that Singapore has taken the top position on marine technology in the Leading Maritime Cities of the World 2022 rankings.

Looking ahead, the city state is keen to develop a presence in ship finance and arbitration "by riding on the trend towards decarbonisation".

Singapore's Maritime Week will take place from 4 to 8 April.