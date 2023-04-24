Naming Ceremony Held For Second FueLNG Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has 18,000 m3 of cargo capacity. Image Credit: FueLNG

Gas bunker supplier FueLNG has held a naming ceremony for its second LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The firm held a naming ceremony for the 18,000 m3 FueLNG Ventosa at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard facility in Ulsan on Friday, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

FueLNG is a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Singapore, providing LNG bunker supply in Singapore's waters.

"The vessel is designed to facilitate safe and quick turnaround of vessels carrying out simultaneous cargo handling and bunkering operations; and is capable of bunkering different types of LNG fuel tanks," the company said in the statement.

"Besides bunkering operations, FueLNG Venosa shall provide gas-up and cool-down services to LNG carriers and LNG-fueled vessels after dry docking in Singapore or enroute to loading operations."

Singapore saw a drop in its LNG bunker volumes last year, falling from 50,000 mt the previous year to just 16,000 mt in 2022. Global LNG bunker volumes collapsed after the outbreak of war in Ukraine as gas prices surged, but demand is expected to recover this year with prices normalising.