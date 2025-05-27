Japan's First Fully Battery-Powered Work Vessel Enters Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The insights from operating the vessel will support the development of the electric tugboat. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK Line has launched the country's first fully battery-powered work vessel, marking a significant step toward decarbonising port operations.

Named e-Crea, the vessel runs exclusively on batteries, which are charged using shore power at Keihin Dock's Koyasu Shipyard, NYK said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Built by Keihin Dock Co, a subsidiary of the NYK Group, e-Crea can carry up to 14 passengers and is designed to assist with tugboat docking and manoeuvring operations.

NYK said it aims to expand the use of electric propulsion systems across its fleet of tugboats and work vessels to reduce emissions in port areas.

The company also noted that operational data gathered from e-Crea will inform the development of a fully electric tugboat, scheduled for completion in December 2026.