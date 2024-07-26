VPS Hires Digital and Decarbonisation Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS has hired a digital and decarbonisation manager in Singapore.

Amzah Hassan has joined the firm as manager of digital and decarbonisation for the AMEA region as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Hassan previously worked for Hempel A/S from January 2022 to this month, serving most recently as global marine key accounts manager.

He had earlier worked for Big M Marine from 2020 to 2021, and for KBA Marine Services from 2016 to 2019.

"In this role, I get to drive the decarbonisation of vessels through innovative, data-driven solutions while providing advisory support for vessel owners and charterers in their long-term plans for alternative fuels," Hassan said in the post.

"Yes, there's still much to do if we were to achieve the IMO's net-zero goal by 2050, but I'm overwhelmed with excitement by what we can do to expedite the decarbonisation process for our maritime sector.

"With the experience and knowledge acquired in the maritime industry over the years, I look forward to working closely with our customers and guiding them in their journey towards net zero through data-driven solutions based on our expertise in the fuel-testing space."