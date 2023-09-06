BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Traders in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK-based firm announced the opening of its new Singapore office in May. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire bunker traders in Singapore.

The firm is looking for candidates either with experience as bunker traders or from other roles, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"We are on the lookout for talented, ambitious, and dynamic people to join a young but rapidly growing company, located in Singapore," the company said in the post.

"If you're an experienced bunker trader, or if you're looking for a career change and have a positive, can-do attitude why not get in touch and see what we have to offer?

"We are forward looking, innovative, and highly technological in our approach.

"A rewarding career is in store for the right candidate."

The UK-based firm announced the opening of its new Singapore office in May.

For more information, click here.