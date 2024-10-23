BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Sales Executive in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with significant experience in trading, shipping or sales and fluent English.

Global supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel sales executive in Japan.

The company is looking for candidates with significant experience in trading, shipping or sales and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage requirements from existing customers including operation support and collections.

Proactively built better customer relationship management.

Proactively develop new business opportunities from existing customers

Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business

Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities

Frequently visit existing and new customers.

Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects

Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions

Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure

Assist in operational/logistic support where needed. These activities include supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction.

