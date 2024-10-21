Peninsula Hires Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mandilaras had previously worked for Termoil as a bunker trader in Greece. Image Credit: Andrew Mandilaras / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

Andrew Mandilaras has joined the company as a bunker trader in Greece as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile over the weekend.

Mandilaras had previously worked for Termoil as a bunker trader in Greece since January of this year.

Peninsula has been active in Athens since 2005, seeking customers among the large Greek shipowner community.

Peninsula sold about 14.5 million mt of marine fuel worldwide last year, according to Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Companies for 2024 report.