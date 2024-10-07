Singapore: Wan Hai Lines Bunkers Biofuel Courtesy of KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: bunkering biofuel. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker company KPI OceanConnect has enabled Taiwanese box ship operator Wan Hai Lines to bunker biofuel in Singapore.

The firm supplied B24 biofuel on October 7 with the refulelling operation in the port handled by physical supplier SK Energy, the company said.

According to KPI OceanConnect, the operation marks the first biofuel delivery of Wan Hai Lines adding that the two companies have a longstanding partnership.

The bunker company, which has facilitated biofuel deliveries over 100 ports around the world fully expects demand for the alternative bunker to grow.

"Demand for biofuel bunkering is expected to more than double in 2025 due to the emissions reduction pathways biofuels offer, enabling compliance with tightening environmental regulations in the short-term," a statement from the firm said.