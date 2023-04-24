Berge Bulk, ABS to Study Converting Methanol-fuelled Propulsion Systems

Class society ABS and shipping firm Berge Bulk have agreed to look at converting methanol-fuelled propulsion systems with a view to starting something early next year.

Methanol has been selected from the various alternative marine fuels as it emits "significantly lower levels of sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter" than traditional marine fuels, according to Berge Bulk.

"We see methanol as one of the solutions towards these ongoing decarbonisation efforts. Existing technologies are available to convert methanol for use in our engines, while there are also procedures for bunkering methanol and its use onboard," James Marshall, Berge Bulk chief executive said.

ABS's Christopher Wiernicki said that "methanol is increasingly being recognised as a compelling alternative pathway for owners and operators" . The alternative bunker fuel has "practical benefits related to ease of storage and handling, and tank-to-wake carbon intensity reduction", the chairman and chief executive added.

The joint project agreement struck between the two companies is to conduct a feasibility study for the conversion of methanol-fuelled propulsion systems in detail with the aim of kickstarting the project in the first quarter of 2024.

