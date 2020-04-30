EMP to Trial Energy-saving Technology on Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Technology: tanker installation. File image/Pixabay.

Japan-based shipping technology firm Eco Marine Power (EMP) is to look at how its renewable energy technology, called Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (Aquarius MRE), performs onboard an LR2 tanker.

The study, in co-operation with the ship's owner, will investigate how various technologies can reduce fuel consumption and emissions onboard the vessel, the company said.

"The scope of the feasibility study includes investigating installation locations for marine-grade solar panel and frames, an energy-storage system, an automated alarm and monitoring system and the fitting of EnergySail's onto the ship."

In addition, the feasibility study will model "the expected fuel consumption and emission reductions that could be achieved via the use of Aquarius MRE, plus computational fluid dynamic modelling of airflow around the ship".

The work will also cover "which marine-grade solar panels would be the most suitable for the project".

According to EMP, the move is a major step towards commercializing Aquarius MRE.