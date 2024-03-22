BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Management Trainee in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two-year traineeship programme will involve one year in the firm's ship operations department and another in the commercial department. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel

Singapore bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a management trainee.

The company is looking for candidates who are either fresh graduates or with less than three years of work experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The two-year traineeship programme will involve one year in the firm's ship operations department and another in the commercial department, with a view to moving into a senior executive position at the end.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

1 year full exposure to the Ship Operations Department (includes Marine & Safety, Crewing, Purchasing and Technical Department), and another year attachment to Commercial Department (includes marketing, credit risk and compliance, operations) – Period may be slightly adjusted depending on the individual candidate

Understanding the nature and daily job function of each department and how it contributes to the business operations and growth

Ability to communicate effectively and work in a team with diverse cultures and in a fast paced environment

Prepare and present reports, quotations, documents, agreements and marketing materials etc

Ability to organize meetings, attend and take notes, and follow up with outstanding items

Support the assigned department in daily paperwork and admin support

Any other tasks as assigned

For more information, click here.