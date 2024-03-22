Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Equatorial Marine Fuel Seeks Management Trainee in Singapore
The two-year traineeship programme will involve one year in the firm's ship operations department and another in the commercial department. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel
Singapore bunker supplier Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is seeking to hire a management trainee.
The company is looking for candidates who are either fresh graduates or with less than three years of work experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The two-year traineeship programme will involve one year in the firm's ship operations department and another in the commercial department, with a view to moving into a senior executive position at the end.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- 1 year full exposure to the Ship Operations Department (includes Marine & Safety, Crewing, Purchasing and Technical Department), and another year attachment to Commercial Department (includes marketing, credit risk and compliance, operations) – Period may be slightly adjusted depending on the individual candidate
- Understanding the nature and daily job function of each department and how it contributes to the business operations and growth
- Ability to communicate effectively and work in a team with diverse cultures and in a fast paced environment
- Prepare and present reports, quotations, documents, agreements and marketing materials etc
- Ability to organize meetings, attend and take notes, and follow up with outstanding items
- Support the assigned department in daily paperwork and admin support
- Any other tasks as assigned
