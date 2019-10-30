Indonesia Goes Big on Shore Power

Marine shore power connection. File Image / Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Indonesia's state-owned port operator Pelabuhan Indonesia III (Pelindo III) says it wants shore power at all its ports by the end of 2020.

The work will see installations take place at 30 locations, with the firm this year having already spent Rp 70 billion ($5 million) to put installations at 13 of its ports and terminals, local news outlet Jakarta Globe reports.

Shore power enjoys ongoing world-wide popularity spurred by efforts to reduce the industry's emissions. By "plugging in" while at berth, vessels can switch off their engines and their emissions footprint then becomes a function of how electricity for the local grid was generated.

However, in Indonesia's case one of the key drivers for the programme is reduced logistics cost.

Pelindo III Monday signed a deal with state utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) that will allow it to take advantage of surplus electricity.

The result is that the overall cost for shore power will be less than burning more expensive imported fuel, in turn making the country's ports more competitive, Pelindo III president Doso Agung says.