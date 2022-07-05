Sing Fuels Hires Singapore Senior Trader From Glander

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nguyen was previously a bunker and lubricant trader for Glander from 2014 to this year. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Global hybrid marine fuel firm Sing Fuels has hired a senior trader in Singapore from Glander International Bunkering.

Jacky Nguyen has joined Sing Fuels as senior bunker trader in Singapore as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Nguyen was previously a bunker and lubricant trader for Glander from 2014 to this year, according to his LinkedIn profile, and had earlier worked as a bunker trader focused on the Vietnamese market for OW Bunker.

"I'm excited to be a part of the growing team," Nguyen said in the statement.

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues, contributing to the team's success and together taking the company to new heights."

Contact details for Nguyen are as follows:

Name: Jacky Nguyen

Designation: Senior Bunker Trader

Email: jacky@singfuels.com