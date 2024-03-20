South Korean Tanker Capsizes Off Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1,200 DWT South Korea-flagged chemical tanker Keoyoung Sun capsized off Yamaguchi prefecture on Wednesday morning. File Image / Pixabay

Eight seafarers have been reported dead after a tanker capsized off the coast of Japan.

The 1,200 DWT South Korea-flagged chemical tanker Keoyoung Sun capsized off Yamaguchi prefecture on Wednesday morning, news agency the BBC reported, citing comments from Japan's coast guard.

The vessel had been carrying 980 mt of acrylic acid.

Eight of the crew have died, while one was in a non-life-threatening condition and two others remain missing, according to the report.

The vessel had been at anchor because of stormy weather in the area.