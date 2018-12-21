Another Vessel Arrested in Singapore

Fourth vessel arrested this month. File Image / Pixabay

Livestock Carrier Mayora has been arrested in Singapore, making it the fourth vessel detention of the month.

Court records show the arrest took place at Keppel Benoi Shipyard on December 20, 2018 following action from Resource Law LLC.

Shipping database indicates the 24,000 dwt former box ship is operated by Jordanian shipping interests.

The reasons behind the ship's arrest are unclear but such action is typical for disputes over payments for services.