Singapore: Cargo Throughput up in February

Cargo trade rising (file image/pixabay)

Total cargo moving through the port of Singapore grew in February compared with the same period a year ago.

49 million metric tonnes (mt) moved through the port compared to 48 million mt in February 2017, figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

However, February's total was below January's total of 53 million mt.

Box cargo was up over the period while oil cargoes were down, according to the figures.

Singapore saw February bunker sales edge up compared to the same month last year.