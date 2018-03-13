Singapore: Monthly Bunker Sales Edge Up

Buoyant bunker sales (file image/pixabay)

The southeast Asian bunkering hub posted bunker fuel sales of 4.1 million metric tonnes (mt) in February a couple of 100,000 mt over the volume sold in the port 12 months' ago.

The exact figure for February was 4,135,900 mt against 3,846,400 mt for February 2017.

Sales of 380 CST high sulfur fuel oil were steady over the period.

The bunker fuel grades registering an increase were 500 CST, up from 711,000 mt to 959,000 mt, and low sulfur marine gasoil, also up from 102,000 mt to 128,000 mt over the period.

However, monthly sales were down over January's total, which came in at 4.6 million mt. .

Last year, Singapore surpassed previous annual bunker fuel sales by selling over 50 million mt.