OCM Grows Korea Volumes, Adds 2 to Singapore-based Supply Team

Joe Wu (r) will work as a Junior trader, Aline Ngoh (l) will provide the team with operations support. Image Credit: OCM / Ship & Bunker

Ocean Connect Marine (OCM) today said it has added two members to its Singapore-based Korean supply team after witnessing an increase in volume.



Joe Wu will work as a Junior trader, assisting the supply team with execution and customer outreach. Wu's prior bunker industry experience includes stints with WFS, Pacific International Lines, and Brightoil.



Also joining OCM is Aline Ngoh, who will provide the team with operations support. Ngoh previously worked for Tenshin Ship Management, part of the Searights group.



"Adding two more people will ensure continued high quality service as our tremendous growth continues," said S.I. Shim, Managing Director of OceanConnect Marine.



The duo are fluent in Mandarin and English and will report to Joon Kim, who launched the company's Korea supply in February.

Contact details for the new hires are as follows:



Mr. Joe Wu

Email: jwu@oceanconnectmarine.com

Tel: +65 6415 7672

Mob: +65 9731 9230



Ms. Aline Ngoh

Email: angoh@oceanconnectmarine.com

Tel: +65 6415 7641

Mob: +65 9626 7164