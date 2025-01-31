Viva Energy to Supply Bunkers via Barge in Brisbane from February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Viva Energy will now be able to supply MGO along with VLSFO and MFO using its barge ICS Allegiance in the port. File Image / Pixabay

Australian energy firm Viva Energy will supply marine fuel oil (MFO), VLSFO, and MGO by barge in Brisbane in February.

“The new service will shortly see the deployment of the ICS Allegiance, a 6,000-tonne deadweight bunker barge,” a media representative at Viva Energy told Ship & Bunker.

The company already supplies bunker fuels at several locations in Australia, primarily via ex-pipe and truck deliveries, with select locations also serviced by barge.

According to Viva Energy’s company website, the company has been supplying MGO via ex-pipe and truck in Brisbane.

Now it will be able to supply MGO along with VLSFO and MFO using its barge ICS Allegiance in the port.

Viva Energy also operates the Geelong Refinery, which can process up to 120,000 b/d of oil daily.

“We own and operate the Geelong Refinery, which has the capability to locally manufacture world-class quality fuel to any specifications your vessels require,” Viva Energy stated on its website.