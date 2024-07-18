One Month Left for Early-Bird SIBCON Discount

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is held every two years, and 2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Prospective attendees of this year's SIBCON bunker industry event in Singapore have just under a month left to access a discount for early registration.

Tickets bought by August 16 will cost SGD 900 ($671) per person, SGD 100 cheaper than the rate after that, the conference organisers said in an emailed note on Wednesday. Groups of three or more can register for SGD 700 per person.

This year's main conference will be held on October 9-10 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, with the theme of 'accelerating the maritime fuel transition'.

SIBCON is the world's largest bunker industry event, held every two years, and 2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.