Dairy Herd Biomethane Could Fuel Ships: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dairy herd in Hamanaka Town, Hokkaido. Image Credit / MOL

Manure from dairy farms in Japan could be turned into shipping fuel, according to a new study.

Shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and dairy producer Takanashi Milk Products Company as well as other players are to undertake research into how biomethane could be produced from animal manure from dairy herds in the Hamanaka Town, Hokkaido.

"The six organizations [participating in the study] will evaluate the feasibility of using all or part of the biomethane produced in Hamanaka Town to fuel factories and vessels," according to a statement from MOL.

"Biomethane is an effective energy source for the ultimate goal of decarbonization because it can be used with current infrastructure for transport and consumption.

"The six organizations participating in the collaboration will bring their respective knowledge and experience to this study."

Biomethane is close to natural gas. A liquified form of natural gas, LNG, is seen in shipping as a short- to medium-term solution to curtailing the sector's greenhouse gas emissions.