Taiwan to Introduce Universal 0.50% Sulfur Bunker Limit From July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 0.50% sulfur limit will be applied to all ships from July 1. Image Credit: Environmental Protection Administration of Taiwan

Taiwan plans to apply the 0.50% sulfur limit for bunker fuels to all ships from July, according to its environmental regulator, despite not being a member of the International Maritime Organization.

The limit for all ships, including fishing vessels, will be cut from 3.5% to 0.50% from July 1, the Environmenal Protection Administration of Taiwan said Friday.

Taiwan will source its very low sulfur fuel oil from producers CNPC and Formosa Plastics, the organisation said.

The supply of high sulfur 380 CST fuel oil started to be limited in Taiwan from the start of this year, with local supplier CPC Corportation only selling it from Kaohsiung from January 1.