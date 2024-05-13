BUNKER JOBS: Arte Bunkering Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Mandarin or Korean as well as English, and experience in oil and commodity trading markets. Image Credit: Arte Bunkering

Marine fuels firm Arte Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Mandarin or Korean as well as English, and experience in oil and commodity trading markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a bunker trader," the company said in the advertisement.

"The bunker trader will be responsible for the day-to-day trading of bunker fuels, including fuel oil and marine gas oil, in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The bunker trader will also manage existing and develop new accounts, negotiate prices, and collaborate with the operations team to ensure timely and efficient delivery of products and services."

