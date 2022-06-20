Shanghai: Port Operations Unaffected by Partial Lockdown Return

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai: on average. File Image / Pixabay

The return of a partial lockdown in China's key trading city has failed to increase waiting times for ships, according to shipping database Vessels Value.

Although 13 of Shanghai's 16 districts reimposed lockdown last week, average waiting times have remained steady.

During a two-month hiatus from normal business conditions, waiting times reached an average of 65 hours, the company said. Since then, congestion has eased considerably to be in line with the expected average for the time of year.

Box ships, which are the most frequent ship type to call at Shanghai, peaked at 69 hours in late April. However by June, this had fallen to around 34 hours.