SINGAPORE: Headway Technology Group Hosts Maritime Low Carbon Tech Seminar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Headway's methanol fuel supply system. Image Credit: Headway Technology Group

Headway Technology Group has reported last week it held a successful seminar on low carbon technologies for the maritime industry.

The event, themed "Innovation for better low carbon solution", drew over 100 delegates including representatives from Singaporean ship owners, shipyards, designing institutes, and alternative fuel associations, a spokesperson for the Singapore-based green shipping technology firm told Ship & Bunker.

“The focus of the seminar was to engage in meaningful discussions on the challenges and opportunities within the realm of low-carbon shipping,” they said.

“In the keynote speech, Headway emphasized Singapore's consistent leadership in green shipping technology and regulations, positioning the city-state as a hub where visionaries and pioneers converge to ignite ideas through collective effort and intelligence.

“Addressing the pressing industry focus on low-carbon solutions, Headway reaffirmed its commitment to providing trustworthy solutions with dedication and innovation.”

The seminar was held on January 23 at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore.

Other highlights of the seminar included:

Principal Consultants Zhang Jie and Satinder Virdi of DNV discussed regulations and market trends relevant to industry decarbonization

Chris Chatterton, COO of Methanol Institute, provided an in-depth analysis of methanol as a bunker fuel

Govinder Singh Chopra, Director of SeaTech Solutions International, offered a comprehensive analysis of challenges, opportunities, and solutions in the pathway to net zero from the designing institute's standpoint that included a design example of the layout of Headway's OceanGuard Methanol Fuel Supply System, intended for fitting onboard existing vessels.

, Director of SeaTech Solutions International, offered a comprehensive analysis of challenges, opportunities, and solutions in the pathway to net zero from the designing institute's standpoint that included a design example of the layout of Headway’s OceanGuard Methanol Fuel Supply System, intended for fitting onboard existing vessels. Headway's project leaders provided a comprehensive overview of the company's low-carbon solution portfolio, including the Methanol Fuel Supply System, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage System, and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System.

“Having invested significantly in the Singapore market, Headway has secured substantial approvals and orders from Singapore customers,” the spokesperson said.

“The company has established a branch company and spare parts warehouse in Singapore to provide timely and effective technical consultations and support for customers.

“Looking ahead, Headway aims to deepen its cooperation with partners in Singapore and around the world, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship and contributing to a sustainable future for green shipping.