Ammonia-Fuelled Bulker Study Planned

ITOCHU Corporation, ClassNK, Nihon Shipyard and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up the joint study. File Image / Pixabay

A deal has been signed setting out plans for a study on the deployment of ammonia-fuelled dry bulk carriers.

ITOCHU Corporation, ClassNK, Nihon Shipyard and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up the joint study, the organisations said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The study would look at the possibility of 200,000 DWT ammonia-fuelled bulk carriers built by Nihon Shipyard and classed by ClassNK bunkering in Singapore.

"Ammonia is advancing as a viable marine fuel solution for the decarbonization of the maritime sector," the organisations said in the statement.

"The discussion for a specification of ammonia-fueled ship with governmental body related to their operation is essential for a social implementation of ammonia-fueled ship.

"As one of parties of the MoU, MPA, the government agency overseeing the world's busiest bunkering hub, will review and provide their views to the designs of the ammonia-fueled ships to ensure their safe operations."