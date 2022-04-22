Intertek Lintec Hires Asia Business Development Manager From IBIA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tang was previously regional manager for Asia at IBIA. Image Credit: Intertek Lintec

Global testing firm Intertek Lintec has hired a new business development manager for the Asia-Pacific region from bunker industry body IBIA.

Alex Tang has joined the company as Asia-Pacific business development manager, based in Singapore, as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Tang was previously regional manager for Asia at IBIA.

With the hire the company hopes "to extend our coverage in the Asia-Pacific region," it said in the post.

"Intertek offers bunker fuel quality testing services in the Asia-Pacific region from our core laboratories located in Singapore and Shanghai.

"Intertek's extensive global footprint also means that we can offer clients bunker testing options in additional ports in the APAC region.

"Bunker quantity surveys are also available from 850 ports worldwide, many of which are in Asia and Australasia."