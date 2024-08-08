Korean Bunker Supplier Sees Increased Sales on Fleet Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SK Incheon Petrochem has added a large bunker tanker capable of carrying out 2,000-4,000 mt deliveries to its operations in the West Sea region. File Image / Pixabay

South Korean bunker supplier SK Incheon Petrochem is seeing increased sales in the west of the country after expanding its fleet in the area.

The SK Innovation subsidiary added a large bunker tanker capable of carrying out 2,000-4,000 mt deliveries to its operations in the region last month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The company then supplied more than 3,500 mt of VLSFO to two Capesize vessels on a voyage to South America last week.

The firm believes the introduction of larger delivery infrastructure can bring new demand to the region.

"Historically, large-scale bunkering in Asia was limited to major hubs such as Singapore and Zhoushan, China," the company representative said.

"However, with SK Incheon Petrochem's market entry, the West Sea now also offers large-scale fuel supply capabilities, significantly improving shipping route efficiency and logistics."

The VLSFO being sold by the company is straight-run fuel oil produced at its Incheon refinery facilities.

South Korea's West Sea market currently sees about 90,000 mt/month of marine fuel sales, the company representative said.