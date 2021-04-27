Japan: Consortium to Build Hydrogen-fuelled Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Japan: faster development. File Image / Pixabay.

A Japanese marine technology firm has been joined by two others in a consortium to develop hydrogen-fuelled engines.

Yanmar Power Technology, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japan Engine have agreed to develop the engines for large commercial vessels operating on domestic and international routes.

The group also want to bring together hydrogen storage and fuelling equipement with a hydorgen fuel propulsion system, according to commodity price reporter Argus Media.

The project will cover a medium-speed four-stroke engine, medium- and high-speed four-stroke engines and low-speed two-stroke engines.

As Japan has toughened its greenhouse gas commitments, Japanese shipbuilders have shifted up a gear in the development of greener and zero-emissions vessels, the report said. By tapping into decarbonisation market potential, the firms can steal a march on their Chinese and South Korean rivals.