Vopak to Work With Singapore Polytechnic on Alternative Marine Fuels Training

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to train faculty members of the Singapore Maritime Academy in the safe handling of new marine fuels. Image Credit: Vopak

Global storage firm Vopak is set to work with Singapore Polytechnic on alternative marine fuels training.

The two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding setting out plans to train faculty members of the Singapore Maritime Academy in the safe handling of new marine fuels, Vopak said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The curriculum will cover fuels including ammonia, biofuels and methanol.

"This collaboration not only reinforces our commitment to maritime safety, but also drives Singapore's journey towards becoming a leading sustainable multi-fuels hub," Rob Boudestijn, president of Vopak Terminals Singapore, said in the post.

"Together, Singapore Polytechnic and Vopak are committed to nurturing the next generation of maritime professionals."

Training seafarers and other maritime industry stakeholders at scale in the handling of alternative marine fuels will be a key challenge in maritime decarbonisation.