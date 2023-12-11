Products Tanker Arrested in Singapore for Third Time This Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel's detention in Singapore last week follows another in October and a third in March. File Image / Pixabay

A refined products tanker was arrested in Singapore last week, its third detention in the city-state's waters this year.

The 7,631 DWT products tanker GT Unity was arrested in Singapore on the morning of December 6, according to a list of currently detained vessels from the Singapore judiciary. The arrest was made by Resource Law LLC, and the ship is being held at Helios Berth 4 on Jurong Island.

The vessel had also been arrested in October and March.

The vessel was built in 2008, is registered to the Vietnamese flag and typically moves between Vietnam and Singapore. The tanker most recently arrived in Singapore again in early December.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unknown, but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.