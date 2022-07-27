Eastern Pacific Shipping to Test Crude Algae Oil Blend as Alternative Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is seeking to set up global biofuel bunker supply chains. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping is set to try out a crude algae oil blend as an alternative bunker fuel.

The firm will test the fuel on board one of its vessels for 12-18 months from August 1, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The trial is part of the series of biofuel trials announced by Singapore's Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation on Tuesday.

"As one of the founding members of the GCMD, and a strong advocate for the use of alternative marine fuels as a decarbonisation strategy, EPS will support the pilot as a project partner together with other industry peers," the company said in the statement.

"EPS will nominate one vessel from its young and dynamic fleet to bunker a crude algae oil (COA) blend to test and assess its potential as an alternative marine fuel.

"EPS is excited about this collaborative crude algae oil trial and looks forward to sharing the results with the industry."