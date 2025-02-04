Baker Hughes and Hanwha Plan Ammonia Turbines for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms are developing small-scale ammonia turbines for shipping applications. File Image / Pixabay

Energy technology firm Baker Hughes has partnered with South Korea's Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Power Systems to jointly develop a small-scale ammonia turbine for shipping applications.

The companies have signed the partnership agreement during the Baker Hughes 2025 Annual Meeting in Florence, Baker Hughes said in a statement on its website on Monday.

A turbine generates power by using high-pressure gas to spin blades, while an engine generates power by igniting fuel in cylinders to move pistons back and forth.

Hanwha has successfully tested a proof-of-concept combustor using 100% ammonia as the fuel, while Baker Hughes completed its initial turbine feasibility studies in 2024.

They aim to complete full engine testing with ammonia by the end of 2027, after which the turbine with a power capacity of 16 MW will be available for commercial orders.

The ammonia turbine can be used for applications in shipping as well as for power generation.

"The transition to low carbon fuels is a mission for everyone in the marine sector," Nuno Kim, executive vice president and head of Hanwha Power Systems Ship Solution Division, said.

"We aim to play a key role in the decarbonization of the sector, together with Baker Hughes, by supporting ammonia combustion and packaging systems," Kim added.