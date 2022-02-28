Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Mumbai Bunker Trade Analyst
Monday February 28, 2022
The successful candidate will join Geoserve's office in Mumbai. Image Credit: Geoserve
Geoserve Energy Transport India is seeking to hire a bunker trade analyst in Mumbai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in a similar role and a relevant degree, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Candidates will need a proven data-driven analytical skillset, as well as preferably being familiar with data mining tools and having strong proficiency in VBA.
The statement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for the department's strategy, market intelligence, market analysis, planning and reporting activities, oil pricing support, modelling and data management
- Primary role is to study various initiatives and issues, in addition to covering the dynamics of the bunker oil market from supply, demand, trade flows, pricing, competitor analysis, etc in order to make the most optimal decisions
- Assess existing pricing methodology and introduce tangible improvements
- Quantify the impact of different marketing and operational tactics
- Provide periodic competitor analysis and bunker / crude oil market analysis reports
- Assess market implications and providing recommendations
- Translate complex data into meaningful reports for different levels of management
For more information and to apply, contact contact@get-dmcc.com .