BUNKER JOBS: Geoserve Energy Transport Seeks Mumbai Bunker Trade Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Geoserve's office in Mumbai. Image Credit: Geoserve

Geoserve Energy Transport India is seeking to hire a bunker trade analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience in a similar role and a relevant degree, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Candidates will need a proven data-driven analytical skillset, as well as preferably being familiar with data mining tools and having strong proficiency in VBA.

The statement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the department's strategy, market intelligence, market analysis, planning and reporting activities, oil pricing support, modelling and data management

Primary role is to study various initiatives and issues, in addition to covering the dynamics of the bunker oil market from supply, demand, trade flows, pricing, competitor analysis, etc in order to make the most optimal decisions

Assess existing pricing methodology and introduce tangible improvements

Quantify the impact of different marketing and operational tactics

Provide periodic competitor analysis and bunker / crude oil market analysis reports

Assess market implications and providing recommendations

Translate complex data into meaningful reports for different levels of management

For more information and to apply, contact contact@get-dmcc.com .