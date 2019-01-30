Plans Unveiled for Zero Emissions Bunker Tanker

Vessel will operate in Tokyo Bay. Image Credit: Asahi Tanker Co. Ltd, / Exeno-Yamamizu Corporation Tokyo

Asahi Tanker Co. Ltd, together with its partner Exeno-Yamamizu Corporation Tokyo, have unveiled plans for a zero emissions bunker tanker.

The first of the so-called e5 design vessels (for electrification, environment, economics, efficiency, and evolution) is targeted for launch in the fourth quarter 2020 and will operate in the Tokyo Bay area.

The battery-operated vessels have a capacity of 1,300 cubic meters.

"The "e５" concept creates solutions to issues such as shortage of crews, vessel demand balance and environmental regulation thus contributing to the sustainability of the domestic shipping industry," the companies said.

"The project is confident that by utilizing the "e５" concept of ocean transport that a stable energy supply will be achieved enriching people's lives and adding value to each client."

The project is looking to develop coastal vessels with a longer cruising range.