SIBCON 2024: Singapore Develops New Methanol Bunkering Standards

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rahul Choudhuri is chair of Singapore's ambient liquid fuels technical committee for bunkering. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Singapore's authorities have developed a new technical standard for the delivery of methanol as a bunker fuel.

The new technical reference on methanol bunkering from the Singapore Standards Council will be made available to the market later this year, Rahul Choudhuri of VPS, chair of Singapore's ambient liquid fuels technical committee for bunkering, said at the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Tuesday.

The reference covers custody transfer requirements, including quality and quantity measurements, for delivery of methanol as a bunker fuel, as well as operational and safety requirements including crew training.

Singapore's standards on a range of other issues related to the bunkering process have tended to be highly influential in how authorities in other parts of the world approach the same questions.