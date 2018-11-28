Asia/Pacific News
Sanctioned Ship out of Fuel in Busan: Report
Busan, South Korea (file image/pixabay)
A ship which has fallen foul of US-imposed sanctions against North Korea has found itself stranded in the South Korean port of Busan.
According to a report from Radio Free Asia, the Russian-flagged ship is unable to secure bunker fuel as the port's suppliers fear contravening the sanctions' rules.
A spokesperson for the ship's owner, Vladivostok-based Gudzon Shipping, was quoted in the report.
"The Sevastopol is now stuck in Busan. It's trying to return to Russia but there's no fuel," the spokesperson said.
"[South] Korean companies are refusing to supply fuel to us. It's a huge problem."
The ship has been held in the port since September, the report said. A ship named Sevastopol is registered to Gudzon Shipping and located in East Asia, according to shipping database equasis.